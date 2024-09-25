Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 188.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.