Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $817,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

