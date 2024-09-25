Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,369,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $929.00 to $774.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $791.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $825.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $922.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.