Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.