Alden Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 434,754 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up about 3.7% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alden Global Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $152,265,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $24,116,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

