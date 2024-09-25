Albar Capital Ltd Sells 32,629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Albar Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,448,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

