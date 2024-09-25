Alight Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $816.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

