Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expands By 428.0%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a growth of 428.0% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 target price (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

