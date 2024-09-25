PLANET (PLANET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.44 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PLANET token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $395,985.01 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLANET has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About PLANET

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000521 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $400,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

