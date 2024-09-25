Velas Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $559,347.07 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

