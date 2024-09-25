Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $141.00 to $179.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $142.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $176.95. 194,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $177.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Guidewire Software Inc alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.