Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.42 and last traded at $168.12. 1,828,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,586,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.