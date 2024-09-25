Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 210 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in NVR by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,644.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8,882.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,105.38. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,764.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.