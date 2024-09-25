Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 2,904 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

