Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.49 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.