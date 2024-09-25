iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

