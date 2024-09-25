Blankinship & Foster LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $283.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

