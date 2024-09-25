Blankinship & Foster LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

