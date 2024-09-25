Blankinship & Foster LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.