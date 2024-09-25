Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
