Blankinship & Foster LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

