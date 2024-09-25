Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 880.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 41,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.