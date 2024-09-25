Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $263.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.