First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.97. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

