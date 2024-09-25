Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 780,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,403,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

