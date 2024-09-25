219,400 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 460,416 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,963 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,401 shares of company stock worth $7,068,569. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

