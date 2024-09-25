106,323 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.07% of Nextracker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nextracker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Nextracker’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

