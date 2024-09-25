Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.27.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

