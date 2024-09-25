Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 808,100 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 808,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

