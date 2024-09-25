32,100 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of TMDX opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
