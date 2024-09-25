32,100 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

