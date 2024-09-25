Blankinship & Foster LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,074.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

Blackstone stock opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

