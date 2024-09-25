Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.52 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

