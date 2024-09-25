Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $109,938.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.84 or 0.00546523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00106812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00079487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

