Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.11% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

