Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Integer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

Integer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.