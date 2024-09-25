Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 4.1%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.76. 1,195,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,769,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

