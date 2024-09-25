IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 171,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 33.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 321,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 178.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

