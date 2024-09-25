Cfra Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Cfra in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

FOXA stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 1,245,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,685. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

