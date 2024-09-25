Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 15,333,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,432.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.