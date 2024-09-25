Astar Price Reaches $0.0677 on Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $486.78 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,220,761,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,192,754,337 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

