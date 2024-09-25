Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,450 shares during the period. Core Scientific makes up 1.0% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Core Scientific worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

