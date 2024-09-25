Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,857 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 208,407 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

