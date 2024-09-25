ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Raised by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.5% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.81. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.