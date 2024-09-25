Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,930,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AON by 38.2% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 58.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

