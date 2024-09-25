100,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,791,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 368.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,286,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

