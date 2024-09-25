Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,878,267 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,878,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000. Gannett makes up about 0.8% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Gannett by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 36,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 259,219 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 1,200.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 234,971 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

