Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,695 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

NYSE FIX opened at $388.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.79. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $393.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

