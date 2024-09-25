Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618,524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.47% of HUYA worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,189,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 125.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 526.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $5,166,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

