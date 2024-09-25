Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 537.3% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 102,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 32.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

