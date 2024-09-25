Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.12. Disco has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.35 million. Disco had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Disco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

