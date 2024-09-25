Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $21.85 or 0.00034622 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $338.76 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00263552 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,507,051 coins and its circulating supply is 15,507,043 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

